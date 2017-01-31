The Final Beauty and the Beast Trailer Is Here! Watch Disney's Big Surprise During The Bachelor

Luke Evans and Josh Gad - who play Gaston and Le Fou, respectively, in Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures' Beauty and the Beast - premiered the film's final trailer during tonight's all-new episode of The Bachelor . Directed by Bill Condon , Disney's live-action adaptation of its Oscar-winning 1991 animated musical stars Kevin Kline as Maurice, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Plumette, Audra McDonald as Madame de Garderobe, Ewan McGregor as Lumire, Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, Dan Stevens as Beast, Emma Thompson as Mrs. Potts, Stanley Tucci as Cadenza and Emma Watson as Belle.

