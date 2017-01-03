State health department fines 3 O.C. hospitals for putting patients at risk

The California Department of Public Health has slapped 14 California hospitals, including three in Orange County, with penalties totaling $913,550 for failing to comply with licensing requirements, putting patients at risk of serious injury or death. In Orange County, Anaheim Regional Medical Center faces $47,025 in fines, while South Coast Global Medical Center in Santa Ana was fined $50,000 and St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, $66,000.

