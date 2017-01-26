Scam targeting utilities customers ci...

Scam targeting utilities customers circulating in Anaheim

Anaheim Public Utilities received more than 60 calls in two days this week from customers targeted by scammers wanting them to pay over-due bills with pre-paid cards and a few are now out hundreds of dollars, city officials said. The scam calls seem to hit the city in waves, Anaheim spokeswoman Erin Ryan said.

