Scam targeting utilities customers circulating in Anaheim
Anaheim Public Utilities received more than 60 calls in two days this week from customers targeted by scammers wanting them to pay over-due bills with pre-paid cards and a few are now out hundreds of dollars, city officials said. The scam calls seem to hit the city in waves, Anaheim spokeswoman Erin Ryan said.
