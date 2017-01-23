San JacintoCommunity pays tribute to fallen Hemet soldier

Crowds gathered at spots along Florida Avenue and San Jacinto Street as a procession led by Patriot Guard Riders made its way from March Air Reserve Base, through Hemet and San Jacinto to Miller-Jones Mortuary in San Jacinto around 4:15 p.m. Two motorcycles led the hearse and two vans of family members past a gathering of people holding flags and saluting at the funeral home. Rodriguez was "a great kid," said Tim Kubo, Rodriguez' recruiter when he joined the Army in 2013 after graduating from West Valley High School in Hemet.

