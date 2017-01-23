San Diego's Genesee Ave. Taking Shape

San Diego's Genesee Ave. Taking Shape

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Construction Equipment Guide

Work is progressing on a $105.2 million I-5 at Genesee Avenue Interchange Project where crews will replace the existing six-lane Genesee Avenue overpass with a 10-lane bridge that will accommodate greater traffic demands on the north coast of San Diego. It is a city of San Diego project managed by the California Department of Transportation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction Equipment Guide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2012-12-16 12:00 AM. Theft on 21XX W DOGWOOD AV... (Dec '12) 44 min Green Light Free 107
News Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08) 47 min Green Light Free 1,186
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) 51 min Green Light Free 611
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) 10 hr Unknown 4,840
LMSA Soccer (Feb '10) 10 hr lmsa parent 7,319
ssk gangsters (Jan '13) Jan 18 Ssk 166
News Train horns soon to be silenced in Orange (Feb '11) Jan 16 Ftt 27
See all Anaheim Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Forum Now

Anaheim Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anaheim Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Anaheim, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,573 • Total comments across all topics: 278,194,526

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC