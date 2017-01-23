San Diego's Genesee Ave. Taking Shape
Work is progressing on a $105.2 million I-5 at Genesee Avenue Interchange Project where crews will replace the existing six-lane Genesee Avenue overpass with a 10-lane bridge that will accommodate greater traffic demands on the north coast of San Diego. It is a city of San Diego project managed by the California Department of Transportation.
