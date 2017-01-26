San BernardinoHow to buy tickets to see Idina Menzel, the Pixies in Southern California

The "Hey There Delilah" band will stop at Casino Pauma on Friday, March 10. Tickets are $45-$55 and are on sale via casinopauma.ticketforce.com . The Isley Brothers , of "Twist and Shout" and "Shout," will perform at the casino on Friday, March 17. Those tickets are $70-$90.

