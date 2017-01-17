Robbie Robertson Honored with Prestigious Award at 2017 NAMM Trade Show
The Band 's Robbie Robertson was presented with the National Association of Music Merchants' "Music for Life" award on Thursday in Anaheim, California, at the 2017 edition of the popular NAMM Show trade event. The honor recognizes Robertson's many musical contributions, including his work as a songwriter, guitarist and film-score composer.
