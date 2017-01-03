RCF Unveils SUB 905-AS MK2
RCF 's new SUB 905-AS MK2 active subwoofer has been designed specifically for building subwoofer satellite systems where simultaneous compactness and high sound levels are required. The SUB 905-AS MK2's advanced RCF woofer technology, coupled with a 2200-watt digital amplifier, offers high SPL output, low distortion and natural sound for mobile bands or DJs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ProSoundWeb.
