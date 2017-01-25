Photo Of The Day | January 25th 2017 - Presented By Oneal
In between races, we took some time to browse our hard drives and look at photos taken throughout the year. We'll highlight each shot in a daily post, with the image sized to fit your computer screen or smartphone and described with a small backstorya Today's "Photo Of The Day" comes from round three of the 2017 Monster Energy Supercross Series at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, CA.
