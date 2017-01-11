Photo Of The Day | January 11th 2017 - Presented By O'Neal

In between races, we took some time to browse our hard drives and look at photos taken throughout the year. We'll highlight each shot in a daily post, with the image sized to fit your computer screen or smartphone and described with a small backstorya The 2017 Monster Energy Supercross Series officially kicked off last weekend at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, CA and it was a night of racing that many won't forget including first time winner Shane McElrath.The Anaheim One course didn't appear to be much of a challenge for the riders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Transworld.