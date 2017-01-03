Pete's Music to Close Its Doors in An...

Pete's Music to Close Its Doors in Anaheim

Pete's Music in Anaheim has been a staple for musicians in the area for decades, but the Anaheim location will close its doors next month mainly due to high rent prices. Jonathan Gonzalez reports live for NBC4 News at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017.

