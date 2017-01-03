Overturned big-rig spills granite on ...

Overturned big-rig spills granite on I-5 freeway in Anaheim, closing lanes for hours

A big rig carrying granite overturned on the Lincoln Avenue onramp to the Northbound 5 Freeway around 11:55 p.m. in Anaheim on Monday, January 9, 2017. A big rig carrying granite overturned on the Lincoln Avenue onramp to the Northbound 5 Freeway around 11:55 p.m. in Anaheim on Monday, January 9, 2017.

