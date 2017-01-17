OC shooting, kidnapping suspect shot ...

OC shooting, kidnapping suspect shot in Old Town

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: 10News

A man suspected of fatally shooting a man at an Anaheim motel and kidnapping a 23-year-old woman last week was shot early Thursday morning by police in Old Town after his victim escaped, authorities said. Anaheim police detectives Wednesday night were told by the father of the kidnapped woman, Brianne Deese, that she had called him from San Diego and said she escaped her captor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 10News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LMSA Soccer (Feb '10) 3 hr SHHHH 7,284
Where is LMP (Mar '08) 5 hr Vlm 86
News Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08) 5 hr Crooks gang 1,180
ssk gangsters (Jan '13) Wed Ssk 166
News 2012-12-16 12:00 AM. Theft on 21XX W DOGWOOD AV... (Dec '12) Tue Casper 99
News Train horns soon to be silenced in Orange (Feb '11) Jan 16 Ftt 27
Review: Anaheim Hills Patrol (Dec '10) Jan 16 lola90 16
See all Anaheim Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Orange County was issued at January 19 at 2:55PM PST

Anaheim Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anaheim Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Anaheim, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,314 • Total comments across all topics: 278,067,962

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC