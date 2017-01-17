OC shooting, kidnapping suspect shot in Old Town
A man suspected of fatally shooting a man at an Anaheim motel and kidnapping a 23-year-old woman last week was shot early Thursday morning by police in Old Town after his victim escaped, authorities said. Anaheim police detectives Wednesday night were told by the father of the kidnapped woman, Brianne Deese, that she had called him from San Diego and said she escaped her captor.
