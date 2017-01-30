'NTP-Stag Expo' Launches to 2,500 in ...

'NTP-Stag Expo' Launches to 2,500 in Anaheim

The first day of the 2017 NTP-Stag Expo, the RV industry's largest aftermarket parts and accessories trade show, got off to a rousing start with more than 2,500 participants and attendees packing the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, Calif. The two-day event features more than 200 suppliers doing business with dealers from throughout North America.

