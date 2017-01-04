New laws address beverages in barbershops, cameras in voting booths, and more
As of Jan. 1, beauty salon and barbershop owners in good standing with the state Board of Barbering and Cosmetology can serve up to 12 ounces of complimentary beer or 6 ounces of wine, according to Assembly Bill AB 1322 by Assemblyman Tom Daly, D-Anaheim, and now-Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita. Free beer and wine were already available in limousines and on hot-air balloon rides, according to a report by the state Legislative Analyst's Office.
