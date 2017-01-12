New from D'Addario for 2017

With the January NAMM show coming up in a few weeks, most of the companies who supply products and accessories to the music market are getting ready to announce what they have new on offer for 2017. NAMM is the National Association of Music Merchants, a trade association that brings producers and retailers together with two major trade shows each year, a winter show in Anaheim, CA and a summer show in Nashville.

