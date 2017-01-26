Neumann U 67 Microphone Inducted Into...

Neumann U 67 Microphone Inducted Into TECnology Hall Of Fame

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: ProSoundWeb

Neumann .Berlin announces that its classic U 67 microphone was inducted into the Technical Excellence and Creativity foundation's TECnology Hall of Fame for 2017. Wolfgang Fraissinet, president, Georg Neumann GmbH, was on hand to accept the award on January 21st during the NAMM show in Anaheim, California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ProSoundWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anaheim Car Accident Proves Fatal for Woman (Jul '12) 11 hr Denise 3
News 2012-12-16 12:00 AM. Theft on 21XX W DOGWOOD AV... (Dec '12) 12 hr Fsp 111
David Thornton - Sells Leno Salts V2K Tortures ... Wed Sissy 1
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jan 23 Unknown 4,840
ssk gangsters (Jan '13) Jan 18 Ssk 166
News Train horns soon to be silenced in Orange (Feb '11) Jan 16 Ftt 27
Review: Anaheim Hills Patrol (Dec '10) Jan 16 lola90 16
See all Anaheim Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Orange County was issued at January 27 at 2:37AM PST

Anaheim Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anaheim Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Anaheim, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,043 • Total comments across all topics: 278,292,683

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC