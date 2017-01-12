Neighbors: Orange County Symphony nex...

Neighbors: Orange County Symphony next plays Bach

This is one of the most acclaimed works by Johann Sebastian Bach; the six concertos were called "The Brandenburg Concertos" by his biographer, Phillipp Spitta. The 6:30 p.m. concert will be at the First Christian Church of Anaheim, 530 W. South St. There will be a pre-concert talk at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 general admission and $15 for seniors and students.

