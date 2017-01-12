Neighbors: Orange County Symphony next plays Bach
This is one of the most acclaimed works by Johann Sebastian Bach; the six concertos were called "The Brandenburg Concertos" by his biographer, Phillipp Spitta. The 6:30 p.m. concert will be at the First Christian Church of Anaheim, 530 W. South St. There will be a pre-concert talk at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 general admission and $15 for seniors and students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Helping the homeless people at La Palma Park (Sep '12)
|Wed
|Damage
|171
|Rohrabacher plans Russia trip to 'work with the...
|Wed
|cheezypoof
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Tue
|John MoFo Snyder
|4,838
|ssk gangsters (Jan '13)
|Jan 10
|Ssg
|162
|Anaheim Music Thread
|Jan 8
|Musikologist
|1
|2012-12-16 12:00 AM. Theft on 21XX W DOGWOOD AV... (Dec '12)
|Jan 5
|Chico
|93
|Biz briefly: 10 O.C. firms awarded more than $1...
|Jan 3
|mar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC