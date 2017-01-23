National briefs: Biggest storm in yea...

National briefs: Biggest storm in years batters California

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Post-gazette.com

The latest and most powerful in a series of three winter storms slammed into California on Sunday, adding more snow in mountains from the Sierra Nevada to the San Bernardino Mountains. The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings for a large swath of the region, including the South Bay, harbor area, Long Beach, Anaheim, Santa Ana and the Inland Empire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) 17 min tellinitlikeitis 609
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) 5 hr Unknown 4,840
LMSA Soccer (Feb '10) 5 hr lmsa parent 7,319
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 6 hr Chosen Traveler 32,719
News Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08) 7 hr Ssk 1,185
News 2012-12-16 12:00 AM. Theft on 21XX W DOGWOOD AV... (Dec '12) 7 hr Fsp 106
News Man stabbed by gang members (Feb '09) 8 hr tellinitlikeitis 183
See all Anaheim Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Orange County was issued at January 23 at 1:58PM PST

Anaheim Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anaheim Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Anaheim, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,935 • Total comments across all topics: 278,187,466

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC