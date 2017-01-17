NAMM 2017: The Gear Is Here
YOU'RE OBSESSED WITH GUITAR GEAR. WE KNOW THAT. So we certainly don't want you to miss any of the guitar, amp, effects, and accessories roll-outs at the 2017 NAMM show in Anaheim, California, from January 19 through 22. Guitar Player will be covering all the product announcements, press conferences and exhibits at the show, with updates provided on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Guitar Player.
Add your comments below
