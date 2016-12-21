Mosque members turn out to help the h...

Mosque members turn out to help the homeless

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

"No swearing. If you do then you're out. This is the house of God. We're doing it to please Allah," co-organizer Abdul Yousef says before the basketball tournament to raise money for the homeless along the Santa Ana River in Anaheim.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Charter Oak takes charge (Dec '08) 5 hr bill m 25
News Fugitive toucan captured in Southern California... 5 hr Naborleigi 9
South Norwalkian Shefail Seeks Hot Sherpa 5 hr Flenahrt 2
Black Culture: So Better Than Brown 5 hr Bob 2
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 8 hr Trojan 32,694
News 'I felt stupid': Terrible tamales injure pride,... 9 hr guy with a small dog 7
News Suspicious envelopes sent to Scientology churches (Feb '08) 10 hr anonymous 19
See all Anaheim Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Forum Now

Anaheim Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anaheim Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Gunman
  2. South Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
 

Anaheim, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,008 • Total comments across all topics: 277,530,494

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC