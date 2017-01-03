Monster EnergyA Kawasaki Finishes Strong at Season Opener - Tomac, Grant, finish 5th and 9th
Monster Energy Kawasaki came into the 2017 Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM Championship season opener in Anaheim, California feeling strong and rejuvenated. Eli Tomac came out swinging, picking up where he left off from the Monster Energy Cup by winning his heat race in impressive fashion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Transworld.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Chosen Traveler
|32,706
|ssk gangsters (Jan '13)
|2 hr
|Ssg
|157
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|7 hr
|lmsa info
|7,209
|OMG, My Father is a Qwank!
|19 hr
|Kuop Tuomp
|1
|Tom Is Even Fatter Now
|21 hr
|Huma Cuckneckgroe
|8
|Anaheim Music Thread
|Sun
|Musikologist
|1
|2012-12-16 12:00 AM. Theft on 21XX W DOGWOOD AV... (Dec '12)
|Jan 5
|Chico
|93
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC