Minnesota Scene: Ryan Dungey second in supercross opener in Anaheim

Ken Roczen won the season-opening AMA Supercross race Saturday night at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif., beating runner-up and defending 450SX series champion Ryan Dungey of Belle Plaine by nearly 15 seconds. Roczen, of Germany, led all 20 laps.

