Martin Guitars Unveils Two New Signature Guitars by Dwight Yoakam and John Prine
Martin Guitars announced the debut of two new signature guitars today : the Dwight Yoakam DD28 and the D-28 John Prine. The acoustic guitar manufacturer teamed up with the two legendary country singer/songwriters on two models that will be unveiled at Winter NAMM in Anaheim, Calif., on Jan. 19-22, 2017, both of which have a sticker price of $5,999.
