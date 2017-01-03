Martin Guitars Unveils Two New Signature Guitars by Dwight Yoakam and John Prine

Martin Guitars announced the debut of two new signature guitars today : the Dwight Yoakam DD28 and the D-28 John Prine. The acoustic guitar manufacturer teamed up with the two legendary country singer/songwriters on two models that will be unveiled at Winter NAMM in Anaheim, Calif., on Jan. 19-22, 2017, both of which have a sticker price of $5,999.

