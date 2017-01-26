Man gets 4 years for live-streaming construction of Molotov cocktail during police standoff
FULLERTON An Anaheim man who live-streamed his efforts to construct an explosive during a police standoff was sentenced Friday to four years in prison. Jeff Edward Reece, 34, pleaded guilty to felony counts of possession of an explosive and attempted arson of an inhabited property.
