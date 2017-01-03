Man arrested after leading police on chase in U-Haul truck

Frank Woods, of Anaheim, was arrested on suspicion of felony evading on the morning of Monday, Jan. 9 after leading Buena Park police officers on a pursuit in a U-Haul truck. Frank Woods, of Anaheim, was arrested on suspicion of felony evading on the morning of Monday, Jan. 9 after leading Buena Park police officers on a pursuit in a U-Haul truck.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.