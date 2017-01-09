Lumentum to Exhibit at Four Tradeshows in the Next Three Months
Lumentum Holdings Inc. announced it would exhibit at four tradeshows worldwide in the next three months. Lumentum will be displaying numerous advanced products addressing the telecom, enterprise, data center, and 3D sensing, as well as laser micromachining and laser macromaterials markets.
