Letters: Short-term rental discussion Friday at Chapman University
Internet-based short-term rental companies such as Airbnb have built a burgeoning industry connecting homeowners with vacationers, who rent out rooms or entire houses for short-term stays. It's a fascinating example of the New Economy, but this new business model has run up against stiffer opposition than expected.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anaheim Car Accident Proves Fatal for Woman (Jul '12)
|21 min
|Denise
|3
|2012-12-16 12:00 AM. Theft on 21XX W DOGWOOD AV... (Dec '12)
|1 hr
|Fsp
|111
|David Thornton - Sells Leno Salts V2K Tortures ...
|19 hr
|Sissy
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jan 23
|Unknown
|4,840
|ssk gangsters (Jan '13)
|Jan 18
|Ssk
|166
|Train horns soon to be silenced in Orange (Feb '11)
|Jan 16
|Ftt
|27
|Review: Anaheim Hills Patrol (Dec '10)
|Jan 16
|lola90
|16
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC