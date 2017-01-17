Legion helps Student Veterans of America fulfill its mission
More than 1,300 Student Veterans of America chapters can be found on college campuses across the nation, providing a peer-to-peer network and camaraderie as those who have served in uniform work to achieve their educational goals. The American Legion has been an active supporter of SVA since its founding in 2008, working closely with the organization to improve the GI Bill, enhance academic counseling and fight for extended in-state tuition to veterans.
