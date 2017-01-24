Las Vegas Murder Suspect Arrested In CA

18 hrs ago Read more: KDWN

A man wanted for murder in Las Vegas was arrested in Anaheim, CA, Monday afternoon. Forty-one year old Fredrick Daniels is wanted in connection with the killing of a woman in an apartment.

