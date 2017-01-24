Las Vegas Murder Suspect Arrested In CA
A man wanted for murder in Las Vegas was arrested in Anaheim, CA, Monday afternoon. Forty-one year old Fredrick Daniels is wanted in connection with the killing of a woman in an apartment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KDWN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2012-12-16 12:00 AM. Theft on 21XX W DOGWOOD AV... (Dec '12)
|Tue
|Fullerton suicida...
|108
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Mon
|Unknown
|4,840
|ssk gangsters (Jan '13)
|Jan 18
|Ssk
|166
|Train horns soon to be silenced in Orange (Feb '11)
|Jan 16
|Ftt
|27
|Review: Anaheim Hills Patrol (Dec '10)
|Jan 16
|lola90
|16
|Helping the homeless people at La Palma Park (Sep '12)
|Jan 11
|Damage
|171
|Rohrabacher plans Russia trip to 'work with the...
|Jan 11
|cheezypoof
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC