'Kill me, take my life,' man tells An...

'Kill me, take my life,' man tells Anaheim officer after confessing to killing

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

A man carrying a baby in his arms pleaded with an Anaheim police officer to kill him Thursday, confessing that he had killed his wife. At about 1:40 p.m. a patrol officer, who has been with the department about six months, was cut off by another vehicle in the 200 block of North Wilshire Avenue, said Daron Wyatt, an Anaheim police spokesman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2012-12-16 12:00 AM. Theft on 21XX W DOGWOOD AV... (Dec '12) 2 hr AnaheimES 101
LMSA Soccer (Feb '10) 2 hr Davis 7,290
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) 2 hr Red 596
News Man Fatally Stabbed In Fullerton (Nov '07) 4 hr Green Light Free 118
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) 15 hr Well Well 4,839
ssk gangsters (Jan '13) Wed Ssk 166
News Train horns soon to be silenced in Orange (Feb '11) Jan 16 Ftt 27
See all Anaheim Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Surf Warning for Orange County was issued at January 20 at 7:56AM PST

Anaheim Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anaheim Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Anaheim, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,980 • Total comments across all topics: 278,089,864

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC