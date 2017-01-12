Judge again finds 'misconduct' for Orange County D.A.'s office, but...
Judge Thomas Goethals, seen in this 2015 photo, found "serious misconduct" by the prosecution team, but not enough to boot the entire Orange County District Attorney's Office from the retrial of in the murder case of former construction worker-turned-burglar Cole Wilkins. ( Judge Thomas Goethals, seen in this 2015 photo, found "serious misconduct" by the prosecution team, but not enough to boot the entire Orange County District Attorney's Office from the retrial of in the murder case of former construction worker-turned-burglar Cole Wilkins.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anaheim Hills News.
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2012-12-16 12:00 AM. Theft on 21XX W DOGWOOD AV... (Dec '12)
|39 min
|POOKY
|94
|Train horns soon to be silenced in Orange (Feb '11)
|1 hr
|STOPTRAINHORN
|26
|Helping the homeless people at La Palma Park (Sep '12)
|Wed
|Damage
|171
|Rohrabacher plans Russia trip to 'work with the...
|Jan 11
|cheezypoof
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jan 10
|John MoFo Snyder
|4,838
|ssk gangsters (Jan '13)
|Jan 10
|Ssg
|162
|Anaheim Music Thread
|Jan 8
|Musikologist
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC