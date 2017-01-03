Is closing Tower of Terror a Disney mistake?
Guardians of the Galaxy Ð Mission: BREAKOUT! will take Disney California Adventure park guests through the fortress-like museum of the mysterious Collector, who is keeping his newest acquisitions, the Guardians of the Galaxy, as prisoners. Beginning in the summer of 2017, guests will board a gantry lift which launches them into a daring adventure as they join Rocket Raccoon in an attempt to set free his fellow Guardians.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2012-12-16 12:00 AM. Theft on 21XX W DOGWOOD AV... (Dec '12)
|Thu
|Chico
|93
|Biz briefly: 10 O.C. firms awarded more than $1...
|Tue
|mar
|1
|ssk gangsters (Jan '13)
|Jan 3
|Casper bp dms clicka
|155
|Jay Leno Tortures Vets With Electronic Human To...
|Dec 17
|Patriot
|1
|Anaheim homeless shelter could open by April
|Dec 14
|mar
|1
|Orange teen inspired to help by her experiences
|Dec 8
|Pen
|3
|MATTIS: The Iraq war was a 'strategic mistake'
|Dec 6
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC