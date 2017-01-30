Infrared Hologram Device Achieves New Optical Properties

For Glass and Silicon Wafer Cutting, Shorter Pulse Widths Yield Superior Results In manufacturing of semiconductor microelectronics, displays, medical devices and many other industries, there is an increasing trend toward higher-precision processing. This means cutting, drilling... IR E-Store The ISP Optics IR E-Store has more than 750 infrared optical elements, including a full line of IR... Turning FLIR Optics To The Next Level With the latest generation of Nanotech's 450UPLv2 , Lambda can support all your FLIR... The FISBA FISCama - Customizable Micro Camera FISBA launched the FISBA FISCama at Compamed 2015 as a new customizable micro camera technology platform similar to the FISBA RGBeama laser module platform.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Photonics Spectra.