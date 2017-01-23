Industrial fire in Anaheim prompts ov...

Industrial fire in Anaheim prompts overnight hazmat response

ANAHEIM Firefighters extinguished a commercial structure fire at Superior Plating, 1901 E Cerritos Avenue, in about 20 minutes late Monday night, police Sgt. Daron Wyatt said.

