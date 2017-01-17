Hills Happenings: Read 'Fahrenheit 45...

Hills Happenings: Read 'Fahrenheit 451' with Anaheim

Anaheim Public Library will kick off a month-long celebration of Ray Bradbury's classic "Fahrenheit 451" when it hosts The Big Read 2017 from 3 to 5 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Central Library. The opening reception will feature Anaheim Fire Chief Randy R. Bruegman and local poet and author Grant Hier.

