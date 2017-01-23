Here's what you should expect in the new Guardians of the...
Concept art shows Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: Breakout! The new theme for the former Tower of Terror will take Disney California Adventure visitors through the fortress-like museum of the mysterious Collector, who is keeping his newest acquisitions, the Guardians of the Galaxy, as prisoners. It opens summer 2017.
