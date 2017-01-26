Harbor Boulevard merchants respond to Disneyland's Eastern Gateway Project
Motel and restaurant owners along Harbor Boulevard have created a website listing their concerns with Disneyland's proposed Eastern Gateway Project. Disney wants to build a 23-acre development on the east side of Harbor with a seven-story, 6,900 spot parking structure on Disney Way, a security checkpoint, a transportation hub and a 15-foot-tall pedestrian bridge over Harbor that would lead visitors into Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.
