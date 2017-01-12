Grand jury recommends cameras, potholes, fire suppression improvements at CCI

"The ride into the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi was like getting onto Mr. Toad's Wild Ride at Disneyland, Anaheim," declares a news release issued Thursday, Jan. 12, by the Kern County grand jury along with its findings following a September inspection. All joking aside, the Law and Justice Committee took seriously the potholes it encountered during an "extremely bumpy ride," along with two other main issues - fire suppression and security cameras.

