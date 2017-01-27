Grand Island Board of Education: Scho...

Grand Island Board of Education: School lunch program heading in right direction, trustees told

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: Grand Island Pennysaver

Changing the negative perception of school lunches is one of the goals of the Grand Island Central School District food services department, Board of Education trustees were told Monday. Anne Rich, school lunch manager for the district's department of food services, made a presentation to the board trustees during the board's regular meeting in the high school Professional Development Room.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Grand Island Pennysaver.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ssk gangsters (Jan '13) 12 hr Lil snuffy 169
News Anaheim Car Accident Proves Fatal for Woman (Jul '12) Thu Denise 3
News 2012-12-16 12:00 AM. Theft on 21XX W DOGWOOD AV... (Dec '12) Thu Fsp 111
David Thornton - Sells Leno Salts V2K Tortures ... Wed Sissy 1
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jan 23 Unknown 4,840
News Train horns soon to be silenced in Orange (Feb '11) Jan 16 Ftt 27
Review: Anaheim Hills Patrol (Dec '10) Jan 16 lola90 16
See all Anaheim Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Forum Now

Anaheim Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anaheim Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
 

Anaheim, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,411 • Total comments across all topics: 278,325,208

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC