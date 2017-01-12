Girl Scouts rally as they prepare for cookie season
Lola Kongpien, 10, does a cookie tasting test with a blindfold at a mega rally at UCI's Bren Center on Sunday. Over 1,000 Girl Scouts gathered to kick-off cookie-selling season all while learning about selling, budgeting, money management and the new S'mores cookie.
