Girl Scouts rally as they prepare for...

Girl Scouts rally as they prepare for cookie season

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

Lola Kongpien, 10, does a cookie tasting test with a blindfold at a mega rally at UCI's Bren Center on Sunday. Over 1,000 Girl Scouts gathered to kick-off cookie-selling season all while learning about selling, budgeting, money management and the new S'mores cookie.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LMSA Soccer (Feb '10) 26 min Davis 7,251
Trump Ends California Drought 12 hr Burgermeister 1
News Man Fatally Stabbed In Fullerton (Nov '07) Sat Diesiochero 666 110
News Fullerton Police Looking For Undocumented Immig... Sat Frogface Kate 9
News 2012-12-16 12:00 AM. Theft on 21XX W DOGWOOD AV... (Dec '12) Fri POOKY 94
News Train horns soon to be silenced in Orange (Feb '11) Fri STOPTRAINHORN 26
Helping the homeless people at La Palma Park (Sep '12) Jan 11 Damage 171
See all Anaheim Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Forum Now

Anaheim Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anaheim Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gitmo
 

Anaheim, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,475 • Total comments across all topics: 277,958,401

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC