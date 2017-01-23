From the wrestling mat to White House: Linda McMahon's fight to enter Washington
Linda McMahon was hardly dressed for a wrestling match that day back in 1999, when she marched into a ring in Anaheim, Calif., to face wrestling megastar Triple H. Triple H was a beefy wrestler; McMahon was one of the World Wrestling Federation's top executives. A YouTube video shows Triple H grabbing McMahon's jacket.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|53 min
|lmsa
|7,320
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|9 hr
|Redster
|612
|Around Whittier - Whittier Daily News (Mar '08)
|13 hr
|Chumper
|4
|2012-12-16 12:00 AM. Theft on 21XX W DOGWOOD AV... (Dec '12)
|15 hr
|Green Light Free
|107
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Mon
|Unknown
|4,840
|ssk gangsters (Jan '13)
|Jan 18
|Ssk
|166
|Train horns soon to be silenced in Orange (Feb '11)
|Jan 16
|Ftt
|27
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC