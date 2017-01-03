Fender Announces American Professiona...

Fender Announces American Professional Series Guitars and Basses

Fender Musical Instruments Corporation has set the stage for 2017 with the launch of the American Professional Series, a new professional-grade collection of electric guitars and basses. The series will debut January 19 at the 2017 Winter NAMM Show in Anaheim, California.

