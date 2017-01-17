Duff McKagan, Mac Miller & Ty Dolla $ign Are Playing Reborn Iconic Fender Guitars

At The NAMM Show -- which willl draw legions of musical gear devotees to Anaheim, California, this week -- Fender will officially unveil striking new versions of iconic instruments that have shaped seven decades of pop music, from rock 'n' roll to hip-hop. The renowned Stratocaster and Telecaster are among the classic electric guitars that get an upgrade in the American Professional Series from the Fender Musical Instruments Corporation.

