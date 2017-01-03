Driver Fatigue, Seat Belt Use Among N...

Driver Fatigue, Seat Belt Use Among NTSB's 'Most Wanted' Safety Issues

The National Transportation Safety Board's updated "Most Wanted List" of safety improvements for 2017-18 includes multiple issues that are applicable to pupil transportation. "To reduce crashes, injuries, and deaths, drivers must completely disconnect from an increasing variety of deadly distractions," the NTSB wrote in its Most Wanted report.

