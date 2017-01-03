Dispensaries already illegally sellin...

Dispensaries already illegally selling pot

Read more: The Daily Democrat

The online ad for Green Light District - a pot shop in a brick office building five miles from Disneyland - was clear: Anyone 21 years and older was welcome to buy weed with only a “valid ID.” During a visit to the unlicensed Anaheim dispensary, a worker behind tinted glass in the lobby did ask to see a doctor's recommendation for medical marijuana. But when I told him I didn't have one, he said my drivers license verifying I was over 21 was fine so long as I still signed a form stating “under penalty of perjury” that I was a legitimate medical marijuana patient.

