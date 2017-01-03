Dispensaries already illegally selling pot
The online ad for Green Light District - a pot shop in a brick office building five miles from Disneyland - was clear: Anyone 21 years and older was welcome to buy weed with only a “valid ID.” During a visit to the unlicensed Anaheim dispensary, a worker behind tinted glass in the lobby did ask to see a doctor's recommendation for medical marijuana. But when I told him I didn't have one, he said my drivers license verifying I was over 21 was fine so long as I still signed a form stating “under penalty of perjury” that I was a legitimate medical marijuana patient.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Democrat.
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Frank Girardot: Gang power struggle leads to vi... (Jun '09)
|1 hr
|Tokaso
|78
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|2 hr
|Davis
|7,207
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|5 hr
|folkster
|590
|2012-12-16 12:00 AM. Theft on 21XX W DOGWOOD AV... (Dec '12)
|Jan 5
|Chico
|93
|Biz briefly: 10 O.C. firms awarded more than $1...
|Jan 3
|mar
|1
|ssk gangsters (Jan '13)
|Jan 3
|Casper bp dms clicka
|155
|Jay Leno Tortures Vets With Electronic Human To...
|Dec 17
|Patriot
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC