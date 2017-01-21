Disneyland's Guardians of the Galaxy Ride Looks Great

While Iron Man Experience has just opened at Hong Kong Disneyland, the first Marvel-based ride to come to an American Disney park will arrive this coming summer, with Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: Breakout! Replacing the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror at California Adventure at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, CA, the ride immerses guests in the world of the Marvel comics characters popularized in the feature film and its upcoming sequel. With construction currently underway, I took part in an early press preview of what to expect from Mission: Breakout -- as Disney crews worked to quickly overhaul the Tower of Terror into the new ride -- and came away feeling very excited and optimistic about what's in store.

