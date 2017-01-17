Disneylanda s Main Street Electrical ...

Disneylanda s Main Street Electrical Parade returns Thursday with iconic tune

Read more: The Daily Breeze

ANAHEIM >> If a Disney entertainment executive had his way, the Main Street Electrical Parade in its 1972 debut would have rolled out to an orchestral tune or a calliope like a merry go round. But then Director of Entertainment Show Development Ron Miziker and legendary Disneyland announcer Jack Wagner insisted the light parade feature a new kind of music.

Anaheim, CA

