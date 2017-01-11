Disneyland FASTPASS: Two Rides Added
Disneyland Resort revealed that Toy Story Mania and Matterhorn Bobsleds are the latest additions to the "ride later/faster" program. You can A) decide which Disney characters best represent each of your friends or B) discuss all of the hilarious anecdotes from the last time you enjoyed the ride or C) play Imagineer and decide all of the park icons you'd make FASTPASS attractions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Los Angeles.
