Disney recalls 15,000 baby Mickey hoodies for choking hazard

Disney recalls 15,000 baby Mickey hoodies for choking hazard

1 hr ago Read more: Click Orlando

Walt Disney is recalling 15,000 infant Minnie and Mickey hoodie sweatshirts that were sold in theme parks and on the Disney app because of a choking hazard. The voluntary recall came after officials discovered that the snaps on the hoodie could detach and possibly choke a young child.

