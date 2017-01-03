Disney recalls 15,000 baby Mickey hoodies for choking hazard
Walt Disney is recalling 15,000 infant Minnie and Mickey hoodie sweatshirts that were sold in theme parks and on the Disney app because of a choking hazard. The voluntary recall came after officials discovered that the snaps on the hoodie could detach and possibly choke a young child.
